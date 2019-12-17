Govt Taking Steps To Make Country Polio-free: Minister
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:47 PM
Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was all out to make the country polio free
While chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner office here Akhtar Malik said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar himself was monitoring anti-polio campaign.
He said 100 per cent target of vaccinating children would be achieved at all costs.
Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq informed the minister that complete verification of anti-polio teams and kids was being made through the third party.
Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that 318,548 children would be given anti-polio doses in district Lodharan. The provincial minister Dr Akhtar also administered anti-polio doses to kids on the occasion.