Govt taking steps to make country polio-free: Minister

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was all out to make the country polio free

While chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner office here Akhtar Malik said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar himself was monitoring anti-polio campaign.

He said 100 per cent target of vaccinating children would be achieved at all costs.

Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq informed the minister that complete verification of anti-polio teams and kids was being made through the third party.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that 318,548 children would be given anti-polio doses in district Lodharan. The provincial minister Dr Akhtar also administered anti-polio doses to kids on the occasion.