Govt Taking Steps To Make Country Polio-free: Minister

Tue 17th December 2019 | 06:47 PM

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was all out to make the country polio free

LODHRAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2019 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was all out to make the country polio free.

While chairing a meeting at Deputy Commissioner office here Akhtar Malik said that Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar himself was monitoring anti-polio campaign.

He said 100 per cent target of vaccinating children would be achieved at all costs.

Commissioner Multan division Shan-ul-Haq informed the minister that complete verification of anti-polio teams and kids was being made through the third party.

Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi said that 318,548 children would be given anti-polio doses in district Lodharan. The provincial minister Dr Akhtar also administered anti-polio doses to kids on the occasion.

