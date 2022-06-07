Govt taking steps to make hassle-free hajj 2022: Mufti Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor Tuesday said that government was taking all possible steps to make hassle-free smooth hajj 2022 this year and government of Pakistan with the coordination of Saudi ministry of Hajj has arranged cheap-rate accommodation close to Haram in Makkah.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the first flight of the Hajj operation under the government scheme departed from Islamabad yesterday, adding, Pakistan government has announced a subsidy of Rs150,000 for Pakistan pilgrims who would perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year under the government scheme.

The schedule of Hajj flights has been uploaded to the ministry's website, and messages about the schedule of Hajj flights have also been sent to Hajj aspirants' cell phones, he added.

"Proper trainings of pilgrims were also conducted, he said, adding, a helpline has also been dedicated for responding to inquiries, complaints of Hujjaj".

He said that this year the ministry of hajj has ensured that all-out efforts were made in order to improve Hajj arrangements and provide best accommodation, transportation and quality food to pilgrims.