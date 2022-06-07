UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Make Hassle-free Hajj 2022: Mufti Shakoor

Muhammad Irfan Published June 07, 2022 | 04:10 PM

Govt taking steps to make hassle-free hajj 2022: Mufti Shakoor

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for Religious Affairs Mufti Abdul Shakoor Tuesday said that government was taking all possible steps to make hassle-free smooth hajj 2022 this year and government of Pakistan with the coordination of Saudi ministry of Hajj has arranged cheap-rate accommodation close to Haram in Makkah.

Talking to ptv news channel, he said that the first flight of the Hajj operation under the government scheme departed from Islamabad yesterday, adding, Pakistan government has announced a subsidy of Rs150,000 for Pakistan pilgrims who would perform the annual Hajj pilgrimage this year under the government scheme.

The schedule of Hajj flights has been uploaded to the ministry's website, and messages about the schedule of Hajj flights have also been sent to Hajj aspirants' cell phones, he added.

"Proper trainings of pilgrims were also conducted, he said, adding, a helpline has also been dedicated for responding to inquiries, complaints of Hujjaj".

He said that this year the ministry of hajj has ensured that all-out efforts were made in order to improve Hajj arrangements and provide best accommodation, transportation and quality food to pilgrims.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Hajj Saudi Makkah Mufti All From Government Best PTV

Recent Stories

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

60 minutes ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

1 hour ago
 Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank mark ..

Rupees touches all time high 204 in interbank market

3 hours ago
 German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official ..

German FM arrives in Islamabad on two-day official visit

4 hours ago
 PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

PM to address a pre-budget seminar today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 June 2022

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.