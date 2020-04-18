Govt. taking steps to prevent corona, financing lockdown victims: Provincial Forestry Minister Sardar Sibtain Khan

Provincial Forestry Minister Sardar Sibtain Khan said that government of Punjab was taking special steps to prevent corona, financing lockdown victims, provision of food and wheat purchasing from the farmers in the district

MIANWALI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2020 ) :Provincial Forestry Minister Sardar Sibtain Khan said that government of Punjab was taking special steps to prevent corona, financing lockdown victims, provision of food and wheat purchasing from the farmers in the district.

The forestry minister Sardar Sibtain Khan has expressed these views during his visit at Bala Sharif and talking to Main Ghulam Safdar Chisti Golarvi on Saturday. He said that government was providing financial assistance and food hampers to the corona and lockdown victims by self help program through local Zakat committees.

Minister said that Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar was also taking steps for deserving and needy people for the coming month of Ramzan adding that government will not let the poor alone on the need of hour and provide all out facilities including financial assistance.

He said that under Prime Minister's Ehsas program the government has almost completed the process of delivering Rs. 12,000 (per woman) to total 28000 women registered under Benazir Income Support Program in the district. He added the almost 25000 families have got them registered online on 8171.

He further said that the process of delivering assistance to the people will e started soon who got registration under Chief Minister Insaf Imdad Program Help line 8070.