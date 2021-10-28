UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Prevent Impact Of Int’l Price Hike: PM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 24 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 11:17 AM

Govt taking steps to prevent impact of Int’l price hike: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan says the initiative to provide targeted subsidy on essential commodities will help financially weaker segments of the society.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 28th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the government is taking steps to prevent impact of international price hike on the people.

Presiding over a meeting to review progress on the Ehsas Targeted Subsidy Program in Islamabad, he said the initiative to provide targeted subsidy on essential commodities will help financially weaker segments of the society.

The Prime Minister was briefed about the finalization of the procedure about targeted subsidy system.

Imran Khan directed to ensure its early completion and to create awareness among the people so that maximum people can get benefit from this scheme.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin has said that the government is taking a range of relief measures to absorb the upward pressure on prices of basic food commodities globally.

Presiding over the National Price Monitoring Committee meeting in Islamabad, he said the government is also taking all possible measures to ensure smooth supply of essential commodities throughout the country, besides supply of wheat flour at government specified price.

The Chief Secretary, Punjab apprised the meeting that the crushing of sugarcane in the province would begin by Nov 15.

Tarin directed the Chief Secretary, Sindh to ensure the crushing of sugarcane to start as soon as possible to ensure stable price of sugar across the country.

