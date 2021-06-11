Govt taking steps to promote child-friendly society: minister

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine has said the Punjab government has taken concrete steps to ensure child rights and to promote a child-friendly society.

He expressed these views while attending a seminar in Seventh-day Adventist Church regarding world day against child labour on Friday.

The minister said the Punjab government was utilising all available resources to improve the living standard of poverty-stricken classes. He said that it was the government's responsibility to provide food, shelter and other essentials of life so that parents could send their children to school instead of work.

Ejaz Alam Augustine said that Pakistan was signatory to the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child and convention prohibited child labour and encourages protection against economic exploitation, adding thatthe Punjab government believed that every child had the right to live in with dignity.

Regional Director Human Right Lubna Mansoor and representatives of minorities along with children were also present.