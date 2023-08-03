Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Promote Cultural, Sports Activities; Commissioner

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 06:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon on Thursday said that Karachi was a city of peace, the government was taking steps to promote positive cultural and sports activities to strengthen the peace.

These views were expressed by Commissioner Karachi Muhammad Iqbal Memon in a meeting of the Rotary Club organized by the Rotary Club at a local hotel.

The commissioner said that the Karachi administration was trying to play its role to make these efforts of the government fruitful.

In this regard, the Commissioner's Office had organized various sports tournaments and competitions. As a result of these efforts, Lyari's talented football youth have reached this level of confidence and ability that Pakistan Football Federation had also acknowledged their abilities due to the training given to Lyari's talented football youth under the supervision of Swindon Town Club England Vice Chairman Zavier Austin and Coach Alex Pike, he said.

The commissioner said that the federation held trials for these players to play in the Karachi team and the national team and six players Muhammad Azan, Faizan Abdul Raouf Wasim Baloch, Hasnain, Abdul Raouf and Owais Sharaf Ali had been selected in the Karachi team while two players striker Abdul Ghani and defender Wasim Baloch had been included in the Pakistan Football Camp organized in Abbottabad under the Prime Minister's Under-16 Talent Hunt Scheme.

These players who joined the Pakistan camp and Karachi team were considered to be the youngest players.

The commissioner on the occasion also spoke about the steps taken by the Karachi administration to address the civic issues of the city. He said the local government and development institutions had full support from the administration in fulfilling their duties, all the deputy commissioners of Karachi were fully supporting and guiding them with the relevant institutions in their respective districts.

Iqbal Memon said that the relevant institutions had been activated to provide opportunities to the young players of Karachi to learn and play at the national and international level. The city administration was in touch with sports related organizations and associations and providing all possible support to them.

President of Rotary Club Mohammad Aijaz, Aziz Memon and others also addressed the event.

