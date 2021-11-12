Govt taking steps to promote empathy in society: Chief Minister

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Islam teaches love and compassion towards all human beings

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that islam teaches love and compassion towards all human beings.

In his message issued here on Friday, the CM said, "The Allah Almighty loves those who serve the people and do well with others." Mercy and benevolence were effective means of promoting love and brotherhood in society, he added.

He said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was taking steps to promote empathy in society.

Usman Buzdar said that a network of shelter homes and almonries were being established to accommodate the poor and unattended strata.

He further said that love for other human beings and societal norms of kindness and benevolence make life easier.

CM said that there was a need to promote the norms of kindness, brotherhood and tolerance in society.