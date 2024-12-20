Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Promote Interfaith Harmony: Additional Secretary MoRA

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 20, 2024 | 10:37 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) Additional Secretary, Ministry of Religious Affairs, Dr. Syed Atta-ur-Rehman, while extending Christmas greetings to the Christian community, said that the government is taking concrete steps to promote interfaith harmony and in this regard, the leaders and dignitaries of all religions have a key role.

He was addressing the Interfaith Harmony ceremony organized by Archbishop of Rawalpindi/Islamabad Diocese, Dr. Joseph Arshad, the previous day.

He said Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had also emphasized the provision of equal rights to all religions in the beloved homeland, and in this regard, on behalf of Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Chaudhry Salik Hussain, I also assure you at this forum that government measures will continue to provide equal rights to all religions in Pakistan.

He said as part of the government's efforts to ensure the protection of minority rights, the process of reconstituting the National Commission for Minorities is underway, and legislation will be enacted to fully empower this commission.

He said the Ministry has sent a draft to the cabinet to promote interfaith harmony. Instructions have also been issued at the federal and provincial levels regarding increasing the minority quota.

Steps are underway to provide complete protection to places of worship and historical sites of all religions and make them attractive.

Archbishop Rawalpindi/Islamabad Diocese Dr. Joseph Arshad, in his address, said that the festival of Christmas brings a message of love, peace, reconciliation and security.

He said this day teaches us how to build a peaceful society. Christianity also gives a message of peace. The Catholic Church is celebrating the Jubilee Year in 2025, the theme of which is “Pilgrims of Hope”. Let us live with hope and create a just society around the world. A special Christmas cake was also cut at the end of the ceremony.

Senator Khalil Tahir Sindhu, Central Speaker Hafiz Iqbal Rizvi, Sardar Ranjit Singh, Allama Zahid Hussain Kazmi, Pir Ismat, Reverend Father Sarfraz Simon and Father Azam Siddique also addressed the ceremony and appreciated the role of the Christian community for interfaith harmony.

Babu Sajid Amin Khokhar, Faryad Francis, Father Asif June, Babu Farhan Khokhar and other fathers, along with a large number of members of the Christian community, were present at the ceremony.

More Stories From Pakistan