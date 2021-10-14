Govt taking steps to promote investment, exports: PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that with measures being taken for the promotion of investment and exports, investors were expressing confidence in the government's business-friendly policies.

The prime minister was talking to Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood and Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi who called on him here.

During the meeting, the prime minister was briefed about measures taken for the promotion of investment in Dubai Expo 2020.

The existing potential of organic cotton in Balochistan was also discussed in the meeting.

The prime minister was also apprised of the progress on new Textile Policy and its early implementation.