Govt Taking Steps To Promote Quality Food: Fakhar Imam

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Govt taking steps to promote quality food: Fakhar Imam

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam on Sunday said that Pakistan was developing national and international standard food chains and it was also encouraging economic activities in the country.

After inauguration of a Food Chain here, Syed Fakhar Imam said Pakistan has fertile land wherein every commodity could be produced.

Similarly, Pakistani peasants were very hardworking. Fakhar Imam observed that the incumbent government was offering different facilities to boost agriculture sector.

The steps were underway to promote innovation in agriculture and enhance cultivation of high value crops. He, however, remarked that the Food Chains should provide quality food to citizens.

On this occasion, Chief Executive Food Chain Amjid Tambi, President of Young Pakistanis Organization Naeem Iqbal Naeem, District Officer of Special education Mian Majid and others were also present.

