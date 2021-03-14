Govt taking steps to promote tourism & forest sectors: Malik Amin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Saturday said government was taking steps to promote tourism and forest sectors while Balochistan was the best region for conservation of natural beauty.

Talking to media at Quetta Press Club, he said target of planting 10 billion trees in the country was being achieved through public-private partnership.

On the occasion, Forest Secretary Siddique Mandukhel, PTI Information Secretary Muhammad Asif Tareen and Amjad, head of Taraqee Foundation were present.

The SAPM congratulated Sadiq Sanjrani and Mirza Mohammad Afridi on winning Senate Chairman and Deputy Chairman elections.

Malik Amin Aslam said Pakistan was among the top 10 most affected countries due to climate change and famine due to declining rainfall saying that rising temperatures have adversely affected Balochistan and tree planting was required to mitigate the effects of the weather.

He said a plan had been launched to gain the target of planting 10 crores saplings in Balochistan and its coastal areas and in the vicinity of Quetta which would help to promote the forest sector, despite efforts were underway to expand Chilghoza forest in the monsoon areas of Balochistan.

Tree plantation was being done on the sides of 70 dams in Balochistan and six cities were included in the Clean Green project in Balochistan, he added.

The SAPM said that wastewater treatment plant will be operational soon adding that the tourism sector was being promoted under the Prime Minister's Program, National Parks were being created to save the natural beauty.

The provincial government and Taraqee Foundation were helping to create a better environment. The 10 billion tree planting campaign was being implemented through the public-private sector, he said.

He said the government would work with the private sector to increase the salaries of guards in national parks. Hazarganji Park in the outskirts of Quetta was included in Model Plan, the Federal government will create two new national parks including Harboi and Koh-i-Sulaiman National Parks area of Balochistan, he concluded.