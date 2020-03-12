Govt taking steps to promote tourism: Zulfi Bukhari

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Zulfi Bukhari Thursday said the government was taking steps to promote tourism and international companies were also ready to invest in the country.

Talking to a private tv channel, he said Prime Minister Imran Khan had focused on the tourism industry as he had passion for promoting it.

He said that tourism industry could share immensely in boosting Pakistan's economy adding as Pakistan had been declared among the top 10 tourist destinations this year.

He said it was our responsibility to provide a well-managed, more hospitable and friendly environment to the people who were visiting Pakistan from around the globe.

Replying to a question, he said the government was fully committed to resolve all problems of the overseas Pakistanis and working to provide all kinds of assistance to them, adding that the government was also making efforts to release overseas Pakistani prisoners who were jailed in different countries.

He said the government was going to establish a Fast Track Court for speedy retrieval of expatriates' properties from land grabbers.

Zulfi Bukhari said the government had sent almost 50,000 people for jobs during its first year in other countries adding it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Japan for training people and it would also sign such type of agreement with Romania, Malaysia and Germany.

He said international community had trust in Prime Minister Imran Khan because his name was the brand of Pakistan.

Replying to a question about coronavirus, he said Pakistan was a safecountry till now as compared to other countries.