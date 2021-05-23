Govt taking steps to protect human rights: Augustine

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2021 ) :Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ejaz Alam Augustine said on Sunday the Punjab government was taking numerous steps to protect human rights in the province.

Addressing the ceremony of formation of legal committees across the province to provide legal and moral assistance to the people on the basis of human rights here, he said that there was a need to create awareness about human rights among the common people and in this regard establishment of legal committees across the province would prove a milestone.

The minister said that Punjab was the first province to develop its Human Rights Policy in 2018, for the implementation of Policy, a task-force was established to monitor human rights policies in the province and the district human rights committees had also been formed in 2019.

Augustine said that it was on top of the Punjab government's agenda to create an environment of peace, harmony and acceptance for all so that people could feel safe and contribute to their collective growth and well-being with full dedication. He ensured his fully support to new members for the protection, promotion and enforcement of human rights for making Punjab more inclusive, tolerant, peaceful and protected society for all.

At the end of the ceremony, the provincial minister distributed notification among newly electedmembers of legal committees.