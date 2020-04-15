UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Protect People From Coronavirus, Hunger; Chief Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Wed 15th April 2020 | 10:34 PM

Govt taking steps to protect people from coronavirus, hunger; Chief Minister

Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking all possible steps to protect the people from coronavirus as well as hunger

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking all possible steps to protect the people from coronavirus as well as hunger.

He was distributing ration packs among poor people at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

He said that government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide ration to the poor families which were facing financial constraints due to coronavirus lockdown.

All available resources were being utilized to protect the people from coronavirus. However, public cooperation was imperative to overcome this pandemic, he said and asked the people to adopt precautionary and preventive measures in this regard.

CM Punjab said that more than 43,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Punjab and necessary arrangement were being made to enhance test capacity at divisional level.

He appreciated the role of administration, police and health staff for coronavirus pandemic and said that government had also launched a strong awareness campaign to sensitize the general public about harms of this disease.

CM Punjab said that we were adopting a well-planed strategy to deal with all challenges including dengue and coronavirus in addition to making wheat procurement campaign effective as well as making necessary arrangements for the Ramza.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab was briefed about corona situation in Faisalabad division while provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chaudhary Zaheerud Din, Ajmal Cheema, members national and provincial assemblies, additional chief secretary urbanization and infrastructure and others were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Police Dengue Chief Minister Punjab Poor Punjab Rashid All From Government Wheat Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai announces UAE’s first full genome sequenci ..

51 minutes ago

World Bank, IMF welcome G20 decision to suspend re ..

51 minutes ago

India resumes limited economic activity

1 hour ago

Obaid Al Tayer participates in second regular meet ..

1 hour ago

Canada Hits 27,557 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 954 D ..

2 minutes ago

Germany hails G20 debt halt as 'historic internati ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.