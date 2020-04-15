Govt taking steps to protect people from coronavirus, hunger; Chief Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the government was taking all possible steps to protect the people from coronavirus as well as hunger.

He was distributing ration packs among poor people at Ayub Agricultural Research Institute Faisalabad here on Wednesday.

He said that government had evolved a comprehensive strategy to provide ration to the poor families which were facing financial constraints due to coronavirus lockdown.

All available resources were being utilized to protect the people from coronavirus. However, public cooperation was imperative to overcome this pandemic, he said and asked the people to adopt precautionary and preventive measures in this regard.

CM Punjab said that more than 43,000 coronavirus tests had been conducted in Punjab and necessary arrangement were being made to enhance test capacity at divisional level.

He appreciated the role of administration, police and health staff for coronavirus pandemic and said that government had also launched a strong awareness campaign to sensitize the general public about harms of this disease.

CM Punjab said that we were adopting a well-planed strategy to deal with all challenges including dengue and coronavirus in addition to making wheat procurement campaign effective as well as making necessary arrangements for the Ramza.

On the occasion, Chief Minister Punjab was briefed about corona situation in Faisalabad division while provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Chaudhary Zaheerud Din, Ajmal Cheema, members national and provincial assemblies, additional chief secretary urbanization and infrastructure and others were also present on the occasion.