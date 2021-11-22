Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday said every possible step would be taken for ensuring the protection of public lives and their property in the province

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Monday said every possible step would be taken for ensuring the protection of public lives and their property in the province.

The session of Balochistan Assembly was presided over by Acting Speaker Sardar Babar Musakhel on Monday.

Replying to the lawmakers, the chief minister said the provincial government was taking possible measures to recover abducted students, adding he was in constant contact with Inspector General of Police (IGP) Balochistan.

Meanwhile, Malik Naseer Shahwani and Opposition Leader Malik Sikandar said that GM Southern Gas has said that people were facing gas shortage in the province.

The chief minister in MPAs response said Prime Minister Imran Khan has been informed about the gas issue in Balochistan and he (PM) had assured to resolve the issue.

Awami National Party members presented a resolution condemning the assassination attempt on Mian Iftikhar Hussain which was passed unanimously after debating.

The assembly session was adjourned till 3 pm on November 25.