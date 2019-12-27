Govt taking steps to protect rights of farmers: Samiullah Chaudhry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) : Punjab Minister for Food Samiullah Chaudhry Frriday said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ( PTI government took every possible step to safeguard the rights of farmers besides protecting them from exploitation.

He said this while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat, which reviewed arrangements for sugarcane-crushing season 2019-20.

The minister directed that deputy commissioners (DCs) and deputy directors (Food) to visit sugar mills in their respective areas and ensure necessary monitoring.

He appreciated the performance of the teams from the Industries Department for checking weights of sugar mills. Various facilities had also been provided to farmers so that they could get full price of their produce, he added.

The meeting also pondered over different proposals about sugarcane crushing.

Earlier, Punjab Cane Commissioner gave a detailed briefing about sugarcane crushing.

Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal, Minister for Irrigation Mohsin Leghari, secretary food and others attended the meeting.