Govt Taking Steps To Prove All Basic Amenities: Minister

28 seconds ago Sun 21st July 2019 | 03:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) ::Provincial Minister for Labour and Human Resources Ansar Majeed Niazi said that Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf government was taking steps for providing all basic facilities to the masses at their door steps, Talking to media here on Sunday he said, with public friendly policies of the PTI government, the journey of real change and to raise the living standard of the masses has now started.

The development of the city was on priority and the development work would start soon.

The initiatives taken by the government to strengthen national economy would be successful, he said.

More Stories From Pakistan

