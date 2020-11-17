UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Provide Basic Amenities To Backward, Remote Districts: Riaz Khan

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 08:13 PM

Govt taking steps to provide basic amenities to backward, remote districts: Riaz Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communications and Construction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken serious steps to provide basic amenities to backward and remote areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communications and Construction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken serious steps to provide basic amenities to backward and remote areas.

This he said while talking to various delegations from his constituency of Buner in his office here. He also briefed the people on the issues facing them besides highlighting the steps being taken by the government.

The Special Assistant listened issues and also issued orders for resolving some issues on the spot. On this occasion, Riaz Khan said that the PTI government believed in real service to the people and improving their living standards.

He further said that the provincial government is using all its energies in this regard.

He assured the delegation that the provincial government was addressing other important issues including health and education in remote and backward districts on priority basis and would spare no effort in providing necessities as per the available resources.

The Special Assistant said that it was his mission to make Buner a model district and he was relieved and happy to solve the problems of the area. Due to the natural beauty of Buner, including transportation facilities, tourism will also be promoted and employment opportunities will be provided to the youth of the area. The delegation thanked the special envoy for assuring them of resolving the issues.

Related Topics

Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Buner All From Government Employment

Recent Stories

Administrator terms CSS Corners as opportunities f ..

2 minutes ago

High alert issued as corona positive cases ratio r ..

2 minutes ago

UK's Johnson Tests Negative for COVID-19 After Con ..

2 minutes ago

Two COVID-19 patients die, 90 more cases reported ..

2 minutes ago

Two killed in road accident

5 minutes ago

GB rejected opposition with their votes: Saif Kaka ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.