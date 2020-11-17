Govt taking steps to provide basic amenities to backward, remote districts: Riaz Khan

Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communications and Construction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken serious steps to provide basic amenities to backward and remote areas

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Chief Minister for Communications and Construction, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Riaz Khan Tuesday said that the provincial government has taken serious steps to provide basic amenities to backward and remote areas.

This he said while talking to various delegations from his constituency of Buner in his office here. He also briefed the people on the issues facing them besides highlighting the steps being taken by the government.

The Special Assistant listened issues and also issued orders for resolving some issues on the spot. On this occasion, Riaz Khan said that the PTI government believed in real service to the people and improving their living standards.

He further said that the provincial government is using all its energies in this regard.

He assured the delegation that the provincial government was addressing other important issues including health and education in remote and backward districts on priority basis and would spare no effort in providing necessities as per the available resources.

The Special Assistant said that it was his mission to make Buner a model district and he was relieved and happy to solve the problems of the area. Due to the natural beauty of Buner, including transportation facilities, tourism will also be promoted and employment opportunities will be provided to the youth of the area. The delegation thanked the special envoy for assuring them of resolving the issues.