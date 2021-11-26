'Govt taking steps to provide best health facilities to masses'

MUZAFERGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Syed Mosa Raza during a surprise visit to (DHQ) hospital on Friday said that revolutionary steps were being taken to provide best health facilities to masses across the district.

According to official sources, he said that provincial government was revamping 125 District and Tehsil Headquarter Hospitals in the province. He said that up-gradation of district headquarter (DHQ) hospital Muzafergarh would also be completed very soon.

He maintained that development work would be beneficial for the people of the district.

Mosa Raza said that people's confidence in government hospitals being restored due to best policies of the Punjab government. The government is providing medicines free of cost to ailing citizens.

The DC also visited different wards and inspected modern digital system in the hospital. He expressed satisfaction over the treatment facilities being provided to patients in the wards.