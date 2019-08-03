Govt taking steps to provide best healthcare facilities: Mian Farrukh

Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Saturday the PTI government was taking various steps to provide best healthcare facilities to people especially to the poor segment of society through 'Sehat Cards'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2019 ) : Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib said on Saturday the PTI government was taking various steps to provide best healthcare facilities to people especially to the poor segment of society through 'Sehat Cards'.

Addressing the 'Insaf Sehat Cards' distribution ceremony here at TMA Hall, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had promised to bring a 'Change for a new Pakistan' and process of 'Change' had begun in the shape of 'Insaf Sehat Cards' distribution.

He said the PTI had launched 'Sehat Card' programme within one year after coming into power which reflects that the PTI government was sincere to raise the living standard of masses by providing basic amenities of life to them at their doorstep.

Responding to a question, Mian Farrukh Habib said that accountability process had started which would continue in future to ensure full recovery of national wealth looted and plundered by the previous rulers.

He said that opposition had launched 'No Confidence Move' against Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, but the opposition had to face another opposition within its folds.

He said that 14 senators of opposition benches also cast their vote in favor of Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani which clearly indicates that these senators have not confidence on PML-N and PPP leaderships.

He said that victory of Chairman Senate has foiled nefarious designs of some elements who wanted those people outside the jail though they had looted national wealth with both hands.

Responding to another question, Mian Farrukh Habib said that no 'Dheel or NRO' would be granted to the looters and plunders.

Later, Parliamentary Secretary for Railways Mian Farrukh Habib distributed 'Insaf Sehat Card' while Chairman PHA Chaudhry Lateef Nazar and others were also present on the occasion.