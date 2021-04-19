Govt taking steps to provide edibles at subsidized rates: Buzdar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2021 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the government had given Rs 5.5 billion special package to provide substantial relief to the people in the month of Ramadan and Punjab was the only province where fruits of Ramadan relief package were being given to the consumers.

In a statement, he said Rs 2.4 billion subsidy was given on the provision of flour at a subsidized rate and many other steps were also taken to provide visible relief to the people.

He said a ten-kilogram flour bag and sugar were available at Rs 375 and Rs 65 per kg, respectively.

Meanwhile, 150,000 tonne wheat stocks were allocated for the Ramadan package, he added. Similarly, the ministersand advisors were deputed to watch the Ramadan bazaars and "I am also monitoring the field situation" he said. It was sanguine that the crackdown against hoarders and profiteers was yielding positive results and the government wouldnot sit idle till the complete elimination of price hike mafia, he added.