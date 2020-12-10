Govt taking steps to provide facilities female prisons: CM aide

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister (CM) Taj Muhammad Khan Thursday said the government was taking all possible steps to provide maximum facilities to female inmates languishing in prisons.

He said this during a ceremony held to distribute winter clothes and blankets among the inmates, which were given by a local businessman, Hameed Akhtar.

Expressing gratitude to Hameed Akhtar, the chief minister aide said the government was also working on hygienic food and medicines facilities for female inmates.

He urged affluent to cooperate with the government in its efforts to help out prisoners.

He also directed officials concerned to look into the problems of inmates and take measures to protect them from coronavirus.