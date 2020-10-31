Govt taking steps to provide facilities to people: Usman Dar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2020 ) :-:Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said the provision of basic facilities and services to people is the top priority of the government.

He added that the Municipal Corporation, the PHA and the Sialkot Waste Management Company (SWMC) would have to perform their duties efficiently.

He said this while chairing a special meeting of the district development, the SWMC and the PHA at the Tehsil Council Committee Room here on Saturday.

Dar said feedback would be taken from the public about performance of the departments concerned and their performance will be scrutinized.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue Muhammad Nawaz, MD SWMC Karim Bakhsh, Chairman PHA Zulfiqar Bhatti,Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders Amir Dar, Mian Ejaz, Mehr Kashif, Ajmal Butt and others.