Govt. taking steps to provide financial assistance under PM Cash programme

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arjumand Zia on Thursday said that district administration was making possible to distribute financial assistance among deserving people under PM's Ehsas Cash program and CM's Punjab Insaf Imdad program in Mianwali district.

ADCR said that the distribution Zakat as living allowance Rs. 9000 per deserving and needy person has been started through online while in this regard under Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) steps are being taken to distribute among deserving people.

ADCR has disclosed this while addressing a meeting here, attended by deputy director Social Welfare Khizar Hayat Khan, District Zakat Officer Ikraam Ullah Khan, representative of BISP and other concerned officers.

ADCR Arjumand Zia has directed the Deputy Director Social Welfare for providing food hampers at the door steps of affected people of lock down in the district.

District Zakat Officer Ikraam Khan told the meeting that with the help of local Zakat Committees a list of 5760 laborer families has been prepared whereas data of 2870 families has already been sent tp provincial Head Quarter by the Zakat Department.

ADCR Arjumand Zia said that the deputy director social welfare and district Zakat officers will supervise the distribution of Food Hampers among the affected families at district level whereas at Tehsil level the assistant commissioners, social welfare officers and Tehsil population officers will supervise the distribution.