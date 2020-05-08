Govt taking steps to provide healthcare facilities to thalassemia patients: Deputy Commissioner Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (Sukkur), Rana Adil Taswar on Friday said thalassemia is a hereditary disease and the government was taking steps to provide quality healthcare facilities to the thalassemia patients

Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by CEO, Dr Jamil Khan at his office, the deputy commissioner said there was a need to adopt coordinated efforts against the disease.

He said there was also need to raise societal awareness about the disease and we should continue working for a thalassemia-free country.