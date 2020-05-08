- Home
Govt Taking Steps To Provide Healthcare Facilities To Thalassemia Patients: Deputy Commissioner Sukkur
Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:25 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (Sukkur), Rana Adil Taswar on Friday said thalassemia is a hereditary disease and the government was taking steps to provide quality healthcare facilities to the thalassemia patients.
Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by CEO, Dr Jamil Khan at his office, the deputy commissioner said there was a need to adopt coordinated efforts against the disease.
He said there was also need to raise societal awareness about the disease and we should continue working for a thalassemia-free country.