UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Govt Taking Steps To Provide Healthcare Facilities To Thalassemia Patients: Deputy Commissioner Sukkur

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 06:25 PM

Govt taking steps to provide healthcare facilities to thalassemia patients: Deputy Commissioner Sukkur

Deputy Commissioner (Sukkur), Rana Adil Taswar on Friday said thalassemia is a hereditary disease and the government was taking steps to provide quality healthcare facilities to the thalassemia patients

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner (Sukkur), Rana Adil Taswar on Friday said thalassemia is a hereditary disease and the government was taking steps to provide quality healthcare facilities to the thalassemia patients.

Talking to a delegation of Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) led by CEO, Dr Jamil Khan at his office, the deputy commissioner said there was a need to adopt coordinated efforts against the disease.

He said there was also need to raise societal awareness about the disease and we should continue working for a thalassemia-free country.

Related Topics

Sukkur Government

Recent Stories

Premarital test, awareness can make society thalas ..

3 minutes ago

Tally of coronavirus patients in police reaches to ..

3 minutes ago

Over 90% of Russians Believe Victory Day Holiday f ..

3 minutes ago

Huawei Brings its Technological Marvels a Step Clo ..

40 minutes ago

Collective efforts vital to tackle community crisi ..

3 minutes ago

KP to set up 500 bedded emergency hospital for COV ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.