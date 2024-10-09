Govt taking steps to provide investor friendly environment to businessmen: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Finance Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday said that incumbent government is taking all possible measures to provide investor friendly environment to local and foreign businessmen.

Two high level delegations have arrived Pakistan to sign memorandum of understandings (MoUs), he said while talking to a private television channel.

Pakistan starts moving towards sustainable growth due to consistencies in policies, he said. All the coalition partners have also supported the government to expedite the economic activity in this country, he added.

Commenting on bad effects of strikes, he said strikes had left bad impact on the economic sector.

He suggested all the stakeholders and political parties to come forward for implementing charter of economy (CoE).

To a question about SCO conference, he said Pakistan is an important member of SCO.

In reply to a question, he said representatives of the foreign banks have expressed satisfaction over peaceful environment of Pakistan.