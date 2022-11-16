UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Provide Maximum Relief To People: Tasneem Qureshi

Umer Jamshaid Published November 16, 2022 | 02:50 PM

Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to people: Tasneem Qureshi

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) -:Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan for Industry and Production, Tasneem Ahmad Qureshi Wednesday said the procedure for appointment of the Army Chief was clearly defined by the constitution and politics should be avoided on it.

He expressed these views while talking to some office bearers of Pakistan People's Party, cultural wing here.

He said that the incumbent government was taking solid steps to provide maximum relief to the people.

The Adviser said that politics of Imran Khan were creating chaos in society,and alleged that "power-hungry group" (PTI) would not be allowed to put national interest at stake.

District Coordinator PPP, Rana Hakim Khan, District General Secretary Rana Jamshed Khan were also present on the occasion.

