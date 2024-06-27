Govt Taking Steps To Provide Maximum Relief To Common Man: PM
Umer Jamshaid Published June 27, 2024 | 10:15 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government had taken historic measures in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year to provide maximum relief to the common man
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday said that the government had taken historic measures in the budget for the upcoming fiscal year to provide maximum relief to the common man.
He was talking to a delegation of young parliamentarians, which called on him at the PM House.
The delegation included members of National Assembly Raja Usama Sarwar, Barrister Aqeel Malik, Barrister Danyal Chaudhry, Ahmed Ateeq Anwar, Nousheen Iftikhar, Rana Iradat Sharif Khan, Muhammad Usman Awaisi, Ammar Ahmed Khan Leghari, Dr Shaista Khan, Zainab Baloch, Saad Waseem and Shahid Usman.
The prime minister told the MNAs that Allah Almighty had given them a great opportunity to serve the people. He hoped that they would work diligently for the country's development and prosperity, and public welfare.
The government, he said, would distribute laptops among the efficient and talented students.
"The government has set aside an amount of Rs 100 billion in the budget to promote the Information Technology sector, which is a historic step."
Similarly, he said, the government had also allocated funds for the skills development and the sports sector.
It was also working on several projects for skills development of the youth and to create maximum employment opportunities for them, he added.
PM Shehbaz said the government was taking steps to reduce burden on the national exchequer by privatizing the state-owned enterprises and bringing reforms in the public departments.
He also expressed his government's resolve to continue the diplomatic and moral support of the oppressed Muslims of Palestine.
During the meeting, matters of the relevant Constituencies and overall political situation of the country also came under discussion.
Recent Stories
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra
UK police broaden election betting investigation
In narrow ruling, US Supreme Court allows emergency abortions in Idaho
Zelensky signs Ukraine security accord with EU
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements
Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Isla ..
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England opt to field first against India
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues
UoL hosts 14th Convocation 2024, awards degrees to over 13,000 Students
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Azm-e-Istehkam Operation need of hour to uproot terrorism: Vohra26 seconds ago
-
Pakistan stars to shine in Kuala Lumpur's tape ball Cricket tournament10 minutes ago
-
DIG reviews Muharram security arrangements10 minutes ago
-
Education Ministry, PSEB organise event to foster vibrant tech ecosystem in Islamabad10 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed to ensure peace during Muharram in Abbottabad27 minutes ago
-
SCCI, Health minister agree to form joint body to resolve pharma sector issues27 minutes ago
-
Railways opens air-conditioned restrooms at Lahore Railway Station27 minutes ago
-
TDAP orgnizes dialogue on Banana & dates in Khairpur27 minutes ago
-
Lahore High Court (LHC) directs doctors to end strike27 minutes ago
-
Rotary extending social welfare services worldwide2 hours ago
-
Govt committed to developing SMEs: Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif2 hours ago
-
Sindh Governor inaugurates 1294th annual Urs of Abdullah Shah Ghazi2 hours ago