Govt taking steps to provide maximum relief to people on power sector: Awais

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Minister for Power Division Awais Ahmed Khan Leghari on Wednesday said that incumbent government is taking all possible

measures to provide maximum relief to people on power bills.

The discussions with Independent Power Producers (IPPs) are underway and we hope to announce a good news in near future, he said while talking to a private television channel.

The entire nation will hear a good news regarding IPPs, he said. After fruitful discussion, we can be able to safe 250-300 billion rupee every year, he stated.

The talks are also being made with Chinese companies, he added.

In reply to a question about condition with International Monetary Funds, he said, we are holding talks with IMF and the

government has desired to deliver to masses in the energy sector in an appropriate manner.

To another question about issues in power sector of Khyber Pakhtunkhawa, he said some people are reluctant to pay bills and they tried to use illegal ways to get the electricity. However, he said that the situation in the power sector of Sindh is much better than the province of KP.