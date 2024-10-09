Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Provide Medical Aids To People At Official Level: Health Secretary

Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM

Govt taking steps to provide medical aids to people at official level: Health Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Health Secretary Mujib-ur Rahman on Wednesday said that incumbent provincial government is taking practical steps to provide better medical facilities to the people at the official level in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the officers of the Balochistan Health Department after assuming as a charge of Secretary Health.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Khaliq Zehri, Chief Planning Officer Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Secretary Health, Deputy Secretary Health Riasat Ali, Director Technical Dr. Shah, Personal Secretary Muhammad Asif, Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers and other assistants.

Additional Secretary Health Arif Achakzai and Director Technical Balochistan Dr. Shah briefed Health Secretary regarding the provision of services and ongoing projects in the Health Department.

Addressing the meeting, Health Secretary said that according to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to provide quality health facilities in Balochistan.

He said that reforms would be brought to improve health facilities for patients in government hospitals saying that the Treasury Care Hospitals of the provincial capital are the center of treatment for the people not only of Quetta but of the entire Balochistan.

He also directed all MSs and District Health Officers to immediately improve the sanitation situation in hospitals.

The Secretary said that the problems being faced by respective hospitals should be identified in writing so that the steps taken to solve them could be continuously reviewed with the aim to prevent wastage of resources,

Mujib-ur Rahman said that better and quality health services should be ensured to the people coming to government hospitals in emergency and general situations.

He said that corruption at any level is not tolerated in the health department adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption.

Related Topics

Corruption Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta All Government

Recent Stories

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exception ..

CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience

43 minutes ago
 Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn inve ..

Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power s ..

PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms

3 hours ago
 YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released af ..

YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest

3 hours ago
 Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai

4 hours ago
 Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures ti ..

Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj

5 hours ago
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024

5 hours ago
 Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers ..

Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments

5 hours ago
 Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three ..

Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day

5 hours ago
 High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreeme ..

High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..

6 hours ago
 realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakist ..

Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only

7 hours ago
 Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shahe ..

Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan