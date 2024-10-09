Govt Taking Steps To Provide Medical Aids To People At Official Level: Health Secretary
Muhammad Irfan Published October 09, 2024 | 08:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Health Secretary Mujib-ur Rahman on Wednesday said that incumbent provincial government is taking practical steps to provide better medical facilities to the people at the official level in the province.
He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the officers of the Balochistan Health Department after assuming as a charge of Secretary Health.
The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Khaliq Zehri, Chief Planning Officer Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Secretary Health, Deputy Secretary Health Riasat Ali, Director Technical Dr. Shah, Personal Secretary Muhammad Asif, Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers and other assistants.
Additional Secretary Health Arif Achakzai and Director Technical Balochistan Dr. Shah briefed Health Secretary regarding the provision of services and ongoing projects in the Health Department.
Addressing the meeting, Health Secretary said that according to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to provide quality health facilities in Balochistan.
He said that reforms would be brought to improve health facilities for patients in government hospitals saying that the Treasury Care Hospitals of the provincial capital are the center of treatment for the people not only of Quetta but of the entire Balochistan.
He also directed all MSs and District Health Officers to immediately improve the sanitation situation in hospitals.
The Secretary said that the problems being faced by respective hospitals should be identified in writing so that the steps taken to solve them could be continuously reviewed with the aim to prevent wastage of resources,
Mujib-ur Rahman said that better and quality health services should be ensured to the people coming to government hospitals in emergency and general situations.
He said that corruption at any level is not tolerated in the health department adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KU NNRC celebrates 50th anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Foreign media immersed in Linyi’s Confucius Temple, unveiling China's rich cultural legacy2 minutes ago
-
Technology group to be introduced at Matric level for industrial revolution: Minister Education2 minutes ago
-
Digitization of 25 mouzas completed; CDA told2 minutes ago
-
No tolerance for parallel courts or armed rebellion, Interior Minister Naqvi warns PTM, its supporte ..2 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for IBO in Mir Ali2 minutes ago
-
SCBA issues final list of candidates12 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob; successful operation in Mir Ali12 minutes ago
-
Opposition members protest violation of KP Assembly rules12 minutes ago
-
IHC summons CDA official over sealing KP House12 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns PA illegal recruitment case till Oct 2312 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends senior civil judge12 minutes ago