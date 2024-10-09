Govt taking steps to provide medical aids to people at official level: Health Secretary

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Health Secretary Mujib-ur Rahman on Wednesday said that incumbent provincial government is taking practical steps to provide better medical facilities to the people at the official level in the province.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the officers of the Balochistan Health Department after assuming as a charge of Secretary Health.

The meeting was attended by Special Secretary Health Shahak Baloch, Additional Secretary Health Arif Khan, Additional Secretary Health Khaliq Zehri, Chief Planning Officer Dr. Ghulam Mustafa, Deputy Secretary Health, Deputy Secretary Health Riasat Ali, Director Technical Dr. Shah, Personal Secretary Muhammad Asif, Deputy Secretaries, Section Officers and other assistants.

Additional Secretary Health Arif Achakzai and Director Technical Balochistan Dr. Shah briefed Health Secretary regarding the provision of services and ongoing projects in the Health Department.

Addressing the meeting, Health Secretary said that according to the vision of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti to provide quality health facilities in Balochistan.

He said that reforms would be brought to improve health facilities for patients in government hospitals saying that the Treasury Care Hospitals of the provincial capital are the center of treatment for the people not only of Quetta but of the entire Balochistan.

He also directed all MSs and District Health Officers to immediately improve the sanitation situation in hospitals.

The Secretary said that the problems being faced by respective hospitals should be identified in writing so that the steps taken to solve them could be continuously reviewed with the aim to prevent wastage of resources,

Mujib-ur Rahman said that better and quality health services should be ensured to the people coming to government hospitals in emergency and general situations.

He said that corruption at any level is not tolerated in the health department adding that strict action would be taken against those involved in corruption.