Govt taking steps to provide relief to common people: National Assembly told

Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the government was taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the common people

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Tuesday informed the National Assembly that the government was taking all possible steps to provide maximum relief to the common people.

Responding to a calling attention notice regarding increase in the prices of edible items in the country moved by Tahira Augranzeb and Zeb Jaffar, she said soon after taking over the charge of government, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a relief package for the common people.

She said the masses had been provided relief on about 19 items by the Utility Store Corporation during Ramazan and the same would continue in the coming days on the PM's directives.

In order to provide continuous relief to the lower strata of the society from global inflationary pressure, she said, the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Monday approved revision of the prices of Atta (wheat flour) and sugar from Rs 950/20 kg to Rs 800/20 kg, Rs 85/kg to Rs 70/kg respectively and also ordered that discount of Rs 190/kg on the vegetable ghee would continue.

While criticizing the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government for not taking steps to provide relief to the common people, she said the poor people had already overburdened by not controlling the prices of edible items.