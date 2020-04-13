UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Provide Relief To Daily Wagers: Chief Minister Buzdar

Mon 13th April 2020 | 09:37 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Monday the Punjab government was taking every step to provide relief to daily wagers.

In a statement, he said that lockdown strategy had proved useful, adding that the Punjab government would continue efforts to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

He said that hospitals were being monitored to keep an eye on patients' treatment and relevant SOPs were also being strictly implemented.

The CM reiterated that the health of people was top priority of the government, adding that the spread of coronavirus could be minimized if people remain limited to their homes. "I am also visiting different cities to check the implementationstatus at the grassroots because saving the lives of people is my mission" ,the CM added.

