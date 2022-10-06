Govt taking steps to provide relief to farmer community, flood victims: Dastagir

Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to farmer community and flood victims

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister for Energy Engineer Khurram Dastagir Khan on Wednesday said government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to farmer community and flood victims.

Talking to a private television channel, he said after the reduction of oil prices in the international market, the government was providing maximum relief to masses.

Commenting on threats being given by PTI leaders, he said no one can dictate the government in any capacity and made it clear that no one was above the law.

The minister said that coalition government was responsible to provide security to every citizen.

About protest demonstration call by Imran Khan, he said the local administration would take action if anyone found violating law and order situation in the capital. He categorically stated that all the decisions would be taken at the parliament.