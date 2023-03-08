UrduPoint.com

Govt. Taking Steps To Provide Relief To People In Ramzan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 06:10 PM

Govt. taking steps to provide relief to people in Ramzan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Standing Committee of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker cabinet was Wednesday informed that the government is taking steps to provide relief to people during the fasting month of Ramzan and ensure availability of edibles on reasonable rates.

The meeting was chaired by Caretaker Minister for Food, Fazal Elahi and attended by caretaker minister, Sawal Nazir, CM's aide, Himayatullah, secretary food, Abid Wazir and concerned officials of finance department.

Chairing the meeting, Fazal Elahi told that government is utilizing resources to provide relief to people and facilitate them during Ramzan. He told that Rs. 35 billion was being spent on distribution of subsidized flour to people.

He said that Ramzan food package is also under consideration and added that Prime Minister would soon announce food package for Ramzan. He also directed officials to ensure transparency id distribution of flour.

