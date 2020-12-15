UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Provide Relief To People: Ashifa Riaz

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

Govt taking steps to provide relief to people: Ashifa Riaz

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Women Development, Ashifa Riaz on Tuesday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was aware of the problems of people and steps were being taken with sincerity to provide all possible relief to the common man.

She stated this during an open court (Khuli Kachehri) held at Fatyana House Kamalia, said a handout issued here.

The provincial minister listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to the officers concerned to address matters pinpointed by the public.

"Problems of people were being heard on priority basis in the government offices, while on the direction of the Punjab government, regular public meetings were being held at their doorsteps to resolve public's problems".

Government- public contacts would be further enhanced and suggestions related to solution of people's problems and development of tehsil kamalia would be given priority, she said.

