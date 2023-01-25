Govt taking steps to provide relief to poor masses: Musadiq

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadiq Malik on Tuesday said that the coalition government was taking all possible measures to provide relief to poor masses.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, we are planning to change the electricity and gas tariff in near future.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has given direction to lessen the burden on poor people, adding all efforts would be made to provide maximum relief to poor masses.

A suggestion for an increase in gas tariff has been forwarded to the concerned department, he said. We will not transfer the burden on low-income people, he assured.

Replying to a question about extending the assembly period, he said there was no proposal for extending the period of assemblies, adding conducting early elections would cost billions of rupees to the Election Commission of Pakistan.

He said the government was busy with relief and rehabilitation works.