Govt Taking Steps To Provide Uninterrupted Gas, Power Supply To Consumers: Omar Ayub

Wed 18th November 2020 | 11:15 PM

Govt taking steps to provide uninterrupted gas, power supply to consumers: Omar Ayub

Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday said the government was taking concrete steps to provide uninterrupted gas and power supply to the consumers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :Minister for Energy Omar Ayub Khan Wednesday said the government was taking concrete steps to provide uninterrupted gas and power supply to the consumers.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the country was generating the electricity through hydel, coal, Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and others to meet the growing demands.

The minister said the government was committed to promote the export industry to further strengthen the national economy.

