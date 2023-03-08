UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Provide Women Equal Opportunities: Khetran

Sumaira FH Published March 08, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetran on Wednesday said that Pakistan's government was taking measures to protect the rights of women and provide them equal opportunities for education and development

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetran on Wednesday said that Pakistan's government was taking measures to protect the rights of women and provide them equal opportunities for education and development.

He expressed these views on Wednesday while addressing a ceremony regarding International Women Day.

Addressing the ceremony, Director General Fisheries Mir Saifullah Khetran said that the religion of islam gave equal rights to women fourteen hundred years ago.

He said that the entire society must work together to ensure more empowerment, protection and fair rights for women, saying that in this civil society, media, the government all have to cooperate not only to pledge to protect the rights of women but also to actively participate in awareness in this regard.

