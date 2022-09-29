UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Put Country's Economy Back: Kaira

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 29, 2022 | 03:50 PM

Govt taking steps to put country's economy back: Kaira

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursady said that incumbent government was taking various steps to put back the country's economy on right track and curtail the inflation.

Addressing to the public gathering in Kharian, he said that ex-prime minister Imran Khan was taking solo flight in the politics and did not want to talk with other political parties and stakeholders for the sake of the country.

He said that no individual could resolve the problems of the country but it is a team work to put the country on the path of development and prosperity but unfortunately some immature politicians are not taking interest to address the national issues.

Once again Imran Khan asking his workers to siege the Federal capital but now he would not be succeed in his mission, he added.

Kaira said that now Imran Khan is demanding for election and next he will demand to change the Chief Election Commissioner but it would not be possible.

Kaira said "Democracy is a flexible system but he wanted to make it harsh and want to damage the democratic system in the country".

