Govt Taking Steps To Raise Living Standard Of People: Pir Dr Noorul Haq Qadri

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 19th December 2020 | 02:26 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Dr Noorul Haq Qadri has said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government is fulfilling all promises made with the people during the general elections.

He expressed these views while addressing the Interfaith Christmas Celebration-2020 Ceremony here at S.T Anthony High school in which Archbishop Sebastain Francis Shaw, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine, Federal Parliamentary Secretary Shunila Ruth, Mulana Abdul Khabir Azad, Sardar Bishan Singh, Bishop Irfan Jamil and representatives of other minority communities participated.

The minister said the government was making all out efforts to provide the best facilities to the people to raise their living standard, adding that the PTI government was concentrating on the best service delivery mechanism that would be more sustainable and long lasting.

Pir Noorul Haq Qadri made it clear that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)'s small public meetings, rallies and flopped shows in Lahore and Multan as well as drama of resignations from assemblies could not affect an elected government and Imran Khan would remain the prime minister till the next general elections.

The minister called upon scholars and clerics of all religions to advocate and promote the message of peace, brotherhood and inter-faith harmony in the society. He added: "I sit with all minority communities- Christians, Sikh, Hindu and others whenever they invite me to their programmes and today we gathered here to celebrate Christmas with our Christian brothers." Pir Noorul Haq Qadri said that the constitution allowed everyone to worship one's religion freely in the country, asserting that Pakistan is the best one in the region regarding religious freedom as all minorities were absolutely free to celebrate their rituals.

"It is our social and religious responsibility to follow the government instructions to avoid spread of coronavirus," he added.

On this occasion, Punjab Minister for Human Rights and Minorities Affairs Ijaz Alam Augustine said that interfaith harmony and tolerance could play an effective role in social cohesion and role of every segment of society was imperative in this regard especially religious scholars.

Later, Pir Noorul Haq Qadri also cut a Christmas cake. Archbishop Sebastain FrancisShaw presented a souvenir to the federal minister.

