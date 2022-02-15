UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Raise Living Standard Of People: Governor

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 10:31 PM

Balochistan Governor Syed Zahoor Ahmed Agha on Tuesday said the present government under vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan was taking concrete steps to raise the living standards of the people in the country

He expressed these views while addressing the participants of the Cash Release Program organized by Taraqi Foundation here at Agricultural College Baleli.

It may be mentioned that according to the World food Program, in the first phase Rs 7500 each family will be distributed among 5,039 selected families under the project and plan will be implemented through Taraqi Foundation in four union councils in Quetta. The cash will be provided to people for provision of training and skills.

The cash distribution ceremony was attended by WFP's Provincial Head Dr Faria Ehsan, Principal of Agricultural College Muhammad Aslam Niazi and Taraqi Foundation Isa Khan Kakar besides people from different walks of life.

On the occasion, the governor lauded efforts of WFP for providing cashes in various district of the province to extend people employment and train them about modern skills.

He said the government was taking revolutionary steps to help deserving people under Ehsas program.

He hoped that the projects like Kamyab jawan and establishment of Langar Khana and other program were yielding positive results in the country due to positive step taken by the Federal government.

The governor said that the COVID-19 pandemic had led to an increase in unemployment and poverty worldwide, but that our government and people had bravely faced difficult situations together.

Appreciating the launch of Cash for Work project in collaboration with the World Food Program, he said that it was important to extend the assistance provided by international organizations to the poor and deserving people.

Finally, the governor distributed cash to the deserving people.

>