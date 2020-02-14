Govt taking steps to raise living standard of people: Punjab Minister for Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan

Punjab Minister for Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan on Friday said the government was taking steps to raise living standard of the masses

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) : Punjab Minister for Environment Bao Muhammad Rizwan on Friday said the government was taking steps to raise living standard of the masses.

He expressed these views while addressing an open court at Daska.

He said effective policies of the government were now bearing fruits and the government was making efforts to provide the maximum relief to the common man.

Later, he also listened public complaints and issued orders.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Nasir Mehmood Bashir, DPO Capt (retd) Mustansar Feroz and the heads of the different departments were also present.