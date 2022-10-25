Govt taking steps to recruit merit based teachers for improving quality education in GB: CS GB

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Secretary Gilgit Baltistan (GB) Muhiudeen Wani Tuesday said government was making all-out effort to bridge the gap of inadequate teaching staff with merit based recruitment and quality training of teachers.

Talking to media here, he said that for the last few years children at government schools were suffering due to inadequate number of teaching staff and GB government was taking steps to bridge this gap with merit based recruitment.

He added that to supplement this effort we have entered into partnership with KIPS academy Pakistan and brought top of the line teachers to teach substantive number of children through evening programs to elevate their standards and make their results competitive.

He said that KIPS would coach them in the evening classes, added that these kids would not be charged for this additional support.