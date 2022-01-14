UrduPoint.com

Govt Taking Steps To Redress Overseas Pakistanis Complaints Timely

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development (OP&HRD) has taken various steps to address the complaints of Overseas Pakistanis timely aiming at to facilitate them as soon as possible.

An official source told APP here on Friday, he said that Overseas Pakistanis are a valuable asset of the country as they are making great contribution through their receipts, which are playing vital role to strengthen national economy.

He said that most of the complaints have been resolved within the stipulated time adding that he said there are approximately 9 million Overseas Pakistanis living across the globe.

The issues/problems of overseas Pakistanis working abroad vary from country to country.

However, the expatriates living in Gulf countries were facing more problems related to their employment as compared to the other countries.

In order to resolve the complaints of overseas Pakistanis timely, OPF Complaint Cell was established in June, 2001.

To a question, he said that the complaints are received through the following sources including Prime Minister's Office, Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and HRD, Pak Missions Abroad, OPs Grievance Cell Supreme Court of Pakistan, Directly from the Overseas Pakistanis through post, e-mail, fax, Online Complaints Management System and personal visits, he added.

