Govt Taking Steps To Redress Public's Issues: Commissioner

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 50 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:12 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :Commissioner of Sahiwal Division Nadeem ur Rehman here on Monday said incumbent government was taking solid steps to redress the problems of people in order to provide early relief.

He said 'Weekly Open Court' was aimed at addressing the grievances and ensuring rapid justice to the people.

He was addressing at the open court after assuming the charge of Commissioner of Sahiwal Division.

