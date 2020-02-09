Govt taking steps to reduce inflation: Ali Zaidi

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2020 ) :Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Syed Ali Zaidi on Sunday said the government was making its all out efforts for reducing inflation to provide relief to the masses people.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government was confronting lot of challenges including economy, inflation and mafias and hoped that it would be emerged as victorious.

The minister said the Prime Minister had constituted a committee under the Director General of (FIA) which would find out the causes of wheat and sugar crisis, adding after the completion of investigation the government would take strict actions against those who involved in the matter.

Ali Zaidi said Prime Minister and his government had strongly believed in supremacy of law and holding accountability across the board.