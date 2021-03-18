Govt taking steps to reduce inflation: Asad Umar

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Minister for Planning, Development and Special initiatives Asad Umar on Wednesday said the government was taking steps to reduce inflation in the country as it was a big challenge for it.

Talking to a private news channel, he said prices of edible items were on decline due to the prudent policies of the government.

The minister said the federal government was working on modern transport system in Karachi and he was monitoring all the development projects in the economic hub of the country.

Asad Umar said the 10 billion Tsunami Tree project, initiated by the government was being acknowledged globally.

To another question, he said Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar was not appearing on the media consistently and that was why his development work was not highlighted properly.

He said there was a room for improving performance and working capacity of the Federal board of Revenue.