Govt Taking Steps To Reduce Inflation, Improve Economy: Kayani
Sumaira FH Published December 12, 2024 | 12:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Member National Assembly of Pakistan Muslim League-N, Bilal Azhar Kayani on Wednesday said that government is
taking steps to further reduce inflation and improve economy. The focus is being given to create job opportunities and improving life style of the poor people, he said while talking to a private television channel.
In reply to a question about Federal board of revenue and privatization process, he said efforts are being made to broaden tax network. He said government is also working on right sizing to enhance efficiency in the national institutions.
Commenting on talks with PTI, he said, we have offered talks to PTI on many occasions to resolve political issues.
To a question about reservation of Pakistan Peoples Party, he said all genuine issues of the coalition partners would be addressed to strengthen political system.
