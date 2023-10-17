Open Menu

Govt Taking Steps To Reduce Transport Fares: Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Murad

Published October 17, 2023

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) Provincial Transport Minister Ibrahim Murad has said that the Punjab government is taking practical measures to pass complete benefit of petrol prices reduction to the common men.

In a media statement on Tuesday, he announced a last 24-hour deadline to the transporters who did not reduce the fares. He added that at least 20 percent fares of public transport should be reduced after petrol and diesel prices reduction.

The transporters who have not reduced the fares should announce the reduction in fares within 24 hours, he said and added that goods transporters and cargo companies will also ensure reduction in fares.

Ibrahim Murad said that all possible measures are being taken to provide relief to the public. In this regard, he instructed to Transport Secretary, DCs and Transport Associations to take steps to reduce the fares. He said that the benefits of reduction in petrol prices should be applied on public transports for the interest of common man.

Ibrahim Murad further said that the Transport department is trying to allocate the intra-city and inter-city fares officially. The minister said that overcharging will not be allowed under any circumstances.

