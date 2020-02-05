UrduPoint.com
Govt Taking Steps To Regulate Movement On Afghan Border To Contain Polio Virus: Prime Minister

Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government was taking special measures to regulate the movement from Pakistan-Afghanistan border in order to contain the spread of polio virus

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said that the government was taking special measures to regulate the movement from Pakistan-Afghanistan border in order to contain the spread of polio virus.

In a meeting with a high level delegation of Rotary International headed by President of the organization Holger Knaack here, the prime minister lauded the Rotary's anti-polio efforts.

Rotary International is a non-profit organization aimed at bringing people together from around the world to provide humanitarian services on the subjects including diseases, peace, clean water, sanitation, education and local economies.

During its 30 years long anti-polio efforts, Rotary reduced polio cases by 99.9 percent by helping immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries. So far, Rotary has contributed more than $1.8 billion toward eradicating the disease worldwide.

The meeting thoroughly discussed the current situation on polio and the steps taken by the government for its eradication.

Briefing the meeting, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Health Dr Zafar Mirza said more than 100,000 security officials and above 250,000 polio workers had taken part in the recent anti-polio drive and had vaccinated around 40 million under-five children.

The prime minister said the polio eradication was among government's priorities. The whole nation was united on the cause and the government was committed to utilize all out resources to eliminate the disease, he added.

Speaking high of all the international organizations assisting Pakistan in its anti-polio efforts particularly the Rotary International, the prime minister said the government greatly valued such organizations and would extend maximum possible support in their functioning.

The delegation lauded the anti-polio efforts being made by the Government of Pakistan.

